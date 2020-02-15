Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Short Interest Update

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,800 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 265,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDUS. BidaskClub cut Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. National Securities assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of FDUS opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

