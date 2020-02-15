Financial Analysis: Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) vs. Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Novavax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Novavax has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.82, suggesting that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novavax and Applied Genetic Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $34.29 million 7.19 -$184.75 million ($10.00) -0.77 Applied Genetic Technologies $41.69 million 2.24 -$2.01 million ($0.11) -46.55

Applied Genetic Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Novavax. Applied Genetic Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novavax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Novavax and Applied Genetic Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 2 2 5 0 2.33 Applied Genetic Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00

Novavax presently has a consensus target price of $15.93, indicating a potential upside of 107.40%. Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 222.27%. Given Applied Genetic Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Genetic Technologies is more favorable than Novavax.

Profitability

This table compares Novavax and Applied Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -940.32% N/A -80.32% Applied Genetic Technologies -4.81% -26.07% -21.36%

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies beats Novavax on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, and the immune systems attack against microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen. The company also develops RSV F vaccine for older adults in Phase II clinical trial, and healthy children between two and six years of age in Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it develops nanoparticle vaccine candidates for clinic testing against ebola virus in Phase I clinical trial, as well as MERS coronavirus in animals; and combination respiratory vaccine to protect against influenza and RSV. The company has a clinical development agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology. It has collaboration agreements with Biogen MA, Inc., Synpromics Limited, and Bionic Sight, LLC, as well as the University of Florida Research Foundation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

