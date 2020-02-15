Financial Comparison: Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) & Solar Senior Capital (NYSE:SUNS)

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) and Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Solar Senior Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Solar Senior Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd and Solar Senior Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd 0 0 0 0 N/A Solar Senior Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Solar Senior Capital has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.40%. Given Solar Senior Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Solar Senior Capital is more favorable than Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd.

Volatility and Risk

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Senior Capital has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Solar Senior Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Solar Senior Capital pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Solar Senior Capital has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Solar Senior Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd and Solar Senior Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solar Senior Capital $39.81 million 7.34 $13.81 million $1.41 12.91

Solar Senior Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd.

Profitability

This table compares Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd and Solar Senior Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd N/A N/A N/A Solar Senior Capital 35.72% 8.59% 3.98%

Summary

Solar Senior Capital beats Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. was formed on September 19, 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

