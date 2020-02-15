Financial Contrast: Total (NYSE:TOT) and Petroquest Energy (NYSE:PQUE)

Total (NYSE:TOT) and Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Total alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Total and Petroquest Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Total 0 3 10 0 2.77 Petroquest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Total currently has a consensus target price of $58.83, suggesting a potential upside of 19.56%.

Profitability

This table compares Total and Petroquest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total 5.62% 9.94% 4.41% Petroquest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Total and Petroquest Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total $200.32 billion 0.66 $11.27 billion $4.38 11.24 Petroquest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) N/A

Total has higher revenue and earnings than Petroquest Energy. Petroquest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Total, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Total shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Petroquest Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Petroquest Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Total has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petroquest Energy has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Total beats Petroquest Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Total

TOTAL S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries. The Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas(LNG) production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, and natural gas and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; and energy storage activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment is involved in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. It also engages in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; and supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers. It operates approximately 14,000 service stations. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 12,050 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL S.A. has a strategic partnership with Tellurian to develop the Driftwood LNG project located in Louisiana. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Petroquest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.