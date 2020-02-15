First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Short Interest Down 6.4% in January

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 691,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in First American Financial by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 64,666 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First American Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

NYSE:FAF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,799. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $48.30 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.85.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

