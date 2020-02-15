First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 142,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

FCNCA traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $532.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $528.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.21. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $381.50 and a 52-week high of $542.12.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $431.52 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 25.13%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

