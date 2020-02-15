First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 7,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.88. 227,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,635. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

FCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

