First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.40 Million

Brokerages predict that First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) will report $54.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.01 million to $54.90 million. First Foundation reported sales of $49.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $232.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.62 million to $233.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $252.72 million, with estimates ranging from $251.30 million to $254.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFWM. BidaskClub lowered First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

FFWM opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $770.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 37,337 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $614,940.39. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,937 shares of company stock worth $1,278,202. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Foundation by 565.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Foundation by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First Foundation by 29.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

