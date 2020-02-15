First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Down 14.4% in January

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGBI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. 1,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $175.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.41. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

