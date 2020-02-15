First Interstate Bank Sells 997 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 32.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after buying an additional 1,284,127 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 21,147.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Facebook by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Facebook by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB stock opened at $214.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $607.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.93. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,531 shares of company stock worth $16,696,656 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

