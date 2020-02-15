First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 125,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

FNWB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised First Northwest BanCorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.96. 10,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05. First Northwest BanCorp has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from First Northwest BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Deines purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Also, Director Craig Alan Curtis purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,639 shares of company stock valued at $110,906. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in First Northwest BanCorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in First Northwest BanCorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

