First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.20

Media coverage about First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has trended neutral on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. First Quantum Minerals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted First Quantum Minerals’ ranking:

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS FQVLF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.08. 151,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.83 and a beta of 3.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on FQVLF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.