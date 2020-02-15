First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 32,472 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 659,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,472 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.94% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $11,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 18.9% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WDR opened at $16.21 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Waddell & Reed Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDR. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

