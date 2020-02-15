First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 81,463 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,463 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Crown worth $12,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

NYSE:CCK opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average of $70.13. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.07 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup set a $79.00 price target on shares of Crown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In other Crown news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.