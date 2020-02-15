First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of PVH worth $10,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 580.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $89.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. PVH Corp has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $134.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.44 and its 200 day moving average is $90.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.65.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

