First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 114.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,434 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Tempur Sealy International worth $12,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth about $430,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,194,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,718,000 after acquiring an additional 107,069 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7,273.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 45,389 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $891,983.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,848.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $30,587.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,003.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,059 shares of company stock worth $939,166 in the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TPX shares. UBS Group set a $92.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from to in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.64.

NYSE:TPX opened at $95.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.79. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a one year low of $54.93 and a one year high of $100.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.52% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.