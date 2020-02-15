First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,594 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Hill-Rom worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the third quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 251.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HRC opened at $109.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.88 and a 52 week high of $117.10.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

