First Trust Advisors LP Buys 10,284 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $11,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 27.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $213.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.42 and its 200-day moving average is $196.62. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12-month low of $166.13 and a 12-month high of $220.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WLTW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.78.

In related news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,621.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.