First Trust Advisors LP Buys 73,803 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,803 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Genpact worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 370.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 4,455.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 195.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

In other Genpact news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,742.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of G opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.87. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

