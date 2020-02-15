First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,293 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Morningstar worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Morningstar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Morningstar by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Morningstar by 8.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 46.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,071 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.74, for a total transaction of $1,668,842.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,021,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,723,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,827 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $1,069,449.55. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,852,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,540,678.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,380 shares of company stock worth $25,141,237. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MORN stock opened at $158.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.79. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.99 and a fifty-two week high of $165.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

