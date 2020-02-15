First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,666 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Mantech International worth $10,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mantech International by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,711,000 after buying an additional 105,706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mantech International by 1,201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 94,529 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mantech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,269,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mantech International by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 63,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mantech International by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 60,352 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mantech International alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MANT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Shares of Mantech International stock opened at $81.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62. Mantech International Corp has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.