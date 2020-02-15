First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.27 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,461 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $10,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 473.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 421.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $20.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0768 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

