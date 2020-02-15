First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.41 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,071 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $10,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Ventas by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Ventas by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ventas by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.19. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

