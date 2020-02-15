First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.75 Million Stock Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,625 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 5.98% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $10,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FEMB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,055.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

