First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.89 Million Stock Position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,982 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Xerox worth $10,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Xerox by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Xerox by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xerox by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Xerox by 1.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

XRX opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.81. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

