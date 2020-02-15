First Trust Advisors LP Has $11.05 Million Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,066 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Alliance Data Systems worth $11,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 40.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 36.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,022,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

NYSE:ADS opened at $102.83 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $99.20 and a 1 year high of $182.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.82 and a 200-day moving average of $118.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.04 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADS. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.