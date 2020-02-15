First Trust Advisors LP Has $11.42 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Acuity Brands worth $11,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 148,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,450,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,900,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI opened at $116.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.85. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.95 and a 12 month high of $147.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from to and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

