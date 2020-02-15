First Trust Advisors LP Has $11.79 Million Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,695 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 14,858.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,788,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4,816.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,777,000 after acquiring an additional 979,962 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5,741.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after acquiring an additional 760,569 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.95.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

