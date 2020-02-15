First Trust Advisors LP Has $11.81 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191,910 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BR opened at $122.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.37 and a 12 month high of $136.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 68,574 shares of company stock worth $8,325,780 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

