First Trust Advisors LP Has $12.13 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,895 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $12,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,290,000 after acquiring an additional 319,842 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $201,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 137,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $1,089,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.82. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $39.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

