First Trust Advisors LP Has $12.22 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $12,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Edison International by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,020,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,347 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,352,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Edison International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,002,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,976,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,050 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,727,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,955 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Edison International by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,194,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,476,000 after purchasing an additional 965,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average of $72.72. Edison International has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.90.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

