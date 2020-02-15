First Trust Advisors LP Has $12 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,010 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.60.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $117.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.02. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $129.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.32%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,020,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,870 shares in the company, valued at $28,200,840.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,480 shares of company stock worth $9,312,577 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

