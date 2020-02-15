First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Air Lease worth $11,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 275,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 136,623 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 213,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Air Lease by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 53,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $464,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,891,925.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $815,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,989,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

AL stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.91. Air Lease Corp has a 52-week low of $31.98 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

