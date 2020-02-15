First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,053 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of JetBlue Airways worth $11,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 43,165.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $46,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,559.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,427 shares of company stock worth $201,679 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.82.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

