First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 917.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,501 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Premier worth $11,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Premier by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 777,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after buying an additional 94,567 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Premier by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 425,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,289,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Premier by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 31,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 8,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $301,594.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $3,173,005.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,484 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Premier from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $32.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.57. Premier Inc has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $40.13. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Premier had a negative return on equity of 64.10% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Premier Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

