First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,110 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 14,022 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of LYFT worth $10,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LYFT in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LYFT by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LYFT in the 3rd quarter worth $2,645,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in LYFT by 99,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in LYFT by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 80,887 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,425 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of LYFT from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LYFT from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $44.69 on Friday. LYFT Inc has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $88.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.

In other LYFT news, President John Patrick Zimmer sold 39,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $1,702,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $415,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,072 shares of company stock valued at $7,950,163.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

