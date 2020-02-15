First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,899 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,781,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,614,485,000 after buying an additional 257,270 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,858,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at about $26,123,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 90.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 473,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,726,000 after buying an additional 224,846 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $105.28 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.50 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average is $107.49. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

