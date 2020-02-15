First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 127,689 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,689 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $10,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Shares of COG opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $27.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

