First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 58,603 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,603 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of Ryder System worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of R. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ryder System by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Ryder System by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ryder System by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of NYSE R opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $67.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Ryder System had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

R has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.