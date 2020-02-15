First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 60,183 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,183 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP worth $11,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP alerts:

Shares of SBS opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.