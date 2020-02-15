First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 186.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total transaction of $2,813,362.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,986,642.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $206,448.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,424,110.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,540 shares of company stock worth $4,417,121. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ARE opened at $174.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $133.38 and a twelve month high of $175.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

