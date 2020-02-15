First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,804 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 48,308 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Performance Food Group worth $10,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,555,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $71,578,000 after buying an additional 115,035 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,121 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,184 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 54,135 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 373,757 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 400,118 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 49,860 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $53.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. Performance Food Group Co has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $658,781.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.46 per share, with a total value of $209,158.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,666.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

