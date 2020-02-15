First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Lamar Advertising worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,689,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,794,000 after buying an additional 384,308 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 366,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,695,000 after buying an additional 140,739 shares in the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 96,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 81,683 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,210,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of LAMR opened at $95.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $74.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.90.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

