First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104,923 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $12,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 203,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,534,000 after acquiring an additional 27,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

JBHT stock opened at $110.07 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $122.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.06.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

In other news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

