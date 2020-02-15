First Trust Advisors LP Sells 27,194 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,194 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHD stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.19 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.02.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

