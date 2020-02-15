First Trust Advisors LP Sells 44,114 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,114 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of H & R Block worth $10,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in H & R Block by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block in the 3rd quarter worth $784,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in H & R Block by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 63,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in H & R Block in the 3rd quarter worth $808,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in H & R Block by 4,454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period.

H & R Block stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41. H & R Block Inc has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.23.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. The company had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRB. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

