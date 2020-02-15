First Trust Advisors LP Sells 44,985 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,985 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Ulta Beauty worth $11,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Nomura raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.70.

ULTA stock opened at $294.57 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $222.00 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.