First Trust Advisors LP Sells 79,948 Shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,948 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.49% of Tenable worth $11,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 333.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $244,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Tenable by 27.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TENB opened at $28.17 on Friday. Tenable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 2.57.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 67.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $58,994.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,742 shares in the company, valued at $39,944,846.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $407,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,671.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

