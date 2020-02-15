First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,846 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Quanta Services worth $12,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Quanta Services stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

