Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.49.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $122.32 on Friday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.17 and a 200-day moving average of $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $2,889,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,815,755.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.04 per share, with a total value of $104,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,001.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 153,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,870 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,594,000 after purchasing an additional 883,535 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

